Governor DAO (GDAO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $335,736.24

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $335,736.24 and approximately $1,666.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars.

