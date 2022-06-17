Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $157.03 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.61 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.54.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

