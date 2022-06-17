Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $735.58

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 735.58 ($8.93) and traded as high as GBX 767.50 ($9.32). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 735.50 ($8.93), with a volume of 442,820 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 735.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 735.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 124.66.
About Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)
