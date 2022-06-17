Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,382 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 380,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 32,406 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $1,187,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $7,693,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 70.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 96,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.