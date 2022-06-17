Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $538,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT opened at $120.62 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.99 and a 200-day moving average of $140.96.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.