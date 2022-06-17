Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,900 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,084,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wavelength Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,166,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $114.67 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.80.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

