Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 445 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,472 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $497,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,312,673 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.00.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $241.50 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.76. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

