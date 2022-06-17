Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,038 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 20.0% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $337.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.45 and its 200-day moving average is $402.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.57 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

