Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346,887 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,732 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,514 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.93.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on ET. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

