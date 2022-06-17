Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Up 41.3% in May

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,800 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 285,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GRIN opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $374.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 48.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grindrod Shipping will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Grindrod Shipping’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 936.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 366,052 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth $5,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206,238 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 198.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 74,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth $2,544,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

