Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of GPI stock traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.39. 479,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,970. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.03. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $143.00 and a 52-week high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 41.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,204 shares of company stock worth $1,000,232 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

