Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded to Outperform at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Grupo Santander currently has $21.30 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $7.36 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3602 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

