GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Shares Down 7.5%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 135,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 164,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.
The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86.
GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. As a group, analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GT Biopharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTBP)
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
