GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Shares Down 7.5%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 135,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 164,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. As a group, analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GT Biopharma by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 18.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT Biopharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

