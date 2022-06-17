Guggenheim Trims F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Target Price to $15.00

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of F45 Training from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of F45 Training from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F45 Training currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.89.

NYSE:FXLV opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. F45 Training has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $50.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.07 million. On average, analysts predict that F45 Training will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 52,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $517,578.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,285.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 546,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,200 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXLV. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,984,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,873,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,806,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,732,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

