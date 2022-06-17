Guider Hits One Day Volume of $5.00 (GDR)

Guider (GDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Guider coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Guider has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $3,271.74 and $5.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Guider Coin Profile

Guider is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

