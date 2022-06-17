Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Sells $124,005.24 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $124,005.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,266.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE GWRE traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.96. 1,406,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,897. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.59.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.
Guidewire Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
