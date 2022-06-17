Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Plans Dividend of GBX 11.53

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.53 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HLMA stock opened at GBX 1,893 ($22.98) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,283.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,534.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,270 ($39.69). The company has a market capitalization of £7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95.

In other Halma news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($30.77), for a total value of £912.60 ($1,107.66).

HLMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,980 ($36.17) price target on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,595.20 ($31.50).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

