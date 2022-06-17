Handshake (HNS) Hits Market Cap of $27.32 Million

Handshake (HNS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $27.32 million and $61,851.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,633.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.38 or 0.05216593 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000274 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00024319 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00223471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.23 or 0.00529390 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.74 or 0.00551256 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00068058 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004123 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 500,034,244 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

