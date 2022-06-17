Handshake (HNS) Price Tops $0.0549

Handshake (HNS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $27.44 million and approximately $56,449.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,439.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.91 or 0.05278504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00024690 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00230835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.13 or 0.00577938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.38 or 0.00554689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00069536 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 500,213,059 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

