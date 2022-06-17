Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $611,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015,438 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

NYSE:HBI opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

