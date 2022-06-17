Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $34.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $65.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.70%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.6% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after acquiring an additional 47,085 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

