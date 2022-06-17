Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €205.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($213.54) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($187.50) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($223.96) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($181.25) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €144.00 ($150.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €180.00 ($187.50) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

HNR1 stock opened at €140.30 ($146.15) on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($98.70) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($121.22). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €144.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €156.38.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

