HARD Protocol (HARD) Market Cap Hits $70.08 Million

HARD Protocol (HARD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $70.08 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.7% against the dollar and now trades at $892.89 or 0.04361537 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00317159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00090176 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013049 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

