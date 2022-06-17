Head to Head Analysis: Augmedix (AUGX) vs. The Competition

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) is one of 229 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Augmedix to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Augmedix and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Augmedix Competitors 719 5403 11522 256 2.63

Augmedix presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 215.79%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 68.64%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -77.52% -251.74% -53.94% Augmedix Competitors -16.92% -52.17% -7.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Augmedix and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $22.17 million -$17.85 million -3.17 Augmedix Competitors $3.39 billion $339.57 million 15.19

Augmedix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Augmedix rivals beat Augmedix on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Augmedix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

