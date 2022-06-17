Head to Head Analysis: SentinelOne (S) and The Competition

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) is one of 412 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare SentinelOne to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SentinelOne and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SentinelOne $204.80 million -$271.10 million -15.20 SentinelOne Competitors $1.72 billion $270.91 million -33,610.37

SentinelOne’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne. SentinelOne is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of SentinelOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of SentinelOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SentinelOne and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SentinelOne 0 4 12 0 2.75 SentinelOne Competitors 1584 10908 23624 518 2.63

SentinelOne presently has a consensus price target of $38.71, indicating a potential upside of 78.04%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 78.38%. Given SentinelOne’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SentinelOne has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares SentinelOne and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SentinelOne -121.43% -17.75% -14.76% SentinelOne Competitors -30.90% -63.44% -8.06%

Summary

SentinelOne peers beat SentinelOne on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform. Its Singularity XDR Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

