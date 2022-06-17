Head-To-Head Comparison: Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) versus MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MediaAlpha and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 3 1 0 2.25 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediaAlpha presently has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 103.72%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MediaAlpha and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $645.27 million 0.86 -$5.28 million ($0.38) -24.03 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $7.34 billion 0.06 -$44.00 million N/A N/A

MediaAlpha has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -2.06% N/A -3.97% Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 1.05% 5.99% 1.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MediaAlpha beats Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediaAlpha (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. MediaAlpha, Inc. is a subsidiary of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

