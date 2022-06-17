Head-To-Head Comparison: CVRx (CVRX) and Its Peers

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) is one of 216 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CVRx to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVRx and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $13.04 million -$43.08 million -0.11 CVRx Competitors $1.15 billion $84.66 million -479.09

CVRx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CVRx. CVRx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CVRx and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 0 3 0 3.00 CVRx Competitors 541 2957 7119 161 2.64

CVRx presently has a consensus price target of $20.84, indicating a potential upside of 283.87%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 69.74%. Given CVRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CVRx is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -311.83% -148.64% -33.31% CVRx Competitors -748.20% -65.14% -19.63%

About CVRx (Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

