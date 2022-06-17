Head-To-Head Survey: Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) & OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) and OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Luokung Technology alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Luokung Technology and OBIC Co.,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Luokung Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Luokung Technology and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. 48.57% 15.58% 14.20%

Risk & Volatility

Luokung Technology has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luokung Technology and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology $145.07 million 1.12 -$68.80 million N/A N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. $797.01 million 16.24 $387.15 million $4.37 33.30

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Luokung Technology.

Summary

OBIC Co.,Ltd. beats Luokung Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luokung Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing. The company also provides software development kits and application-programming interfaces, which provide spatial-temporal big data analysis and customized map to software and mobile application developers; and spatial temporal indexing cloud service, a data-level virtualization technology. In addition, it offers information SuperEngine that includes the server engine, which enables to store, manage, and index the spatial temporal big data on the server side; and Web graphics image engine that supports transmission of graphics images, as well as display and edge computing for multi-terminal and cross-platform. Further, the company provides spatial temporal cloud platform, which offers cloud services, including data storage, data resource, and platform support services, as well as supports users to aggregate multi-source spatial data, map services, and Internet of Things streaming data; HD Map, an infrastructural component in smart transportation, autonomous driving, and smart cities; and autonomous driving enabling services. Luokung Technology Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

OBIC Co.,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses. The company also provides system support services, including system operation support and maintenance, and hardware maintenance. In addition, it offers office automation services, such as sale of package software, and peripheral equipment and supplies, as well as processing of printed materials. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.