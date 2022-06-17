Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Down 29.2% in May

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,100 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the May 15th total of 840,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDDRF. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.45.

CDDRF traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 88,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,676. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

