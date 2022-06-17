Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,206.52

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,206.52 ($14.64) and traded as low as GBX 1,160 ($14.08). Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,160 ($14.08), with a volume of 6,583 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,203.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,279.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29. The firm has a market cap of £88.26 million and a PE ratio of 1.81.

In related news, insider Harry Morgan acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,180 ($14.32) per share, with a total value of £8,260 ($10,025.49).

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

