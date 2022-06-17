Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,314 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Hilltop worth $32,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $25.91 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Hilltop’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

