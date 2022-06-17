Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Up to $3.74

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $4.09. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.

HMPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Point Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $565.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.26). Home Point Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Point Capital Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Home Point Capital by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

