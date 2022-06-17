Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE:HMC opened at $24.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

