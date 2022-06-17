Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
NYSE:HMC opened at $24.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77.
About Honda Motor (Get Rating)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
