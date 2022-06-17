Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the May 15th total of 98,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
HZN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.98. 9,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,370. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.96.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZN. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,989,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,744,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 220,601 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Global (HZN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.