Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the May 15th total of 98,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HZN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.98. 9,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,370. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, Director John Frederick Barrett acquired 114,500 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $283,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,430,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,027,709.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 864,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,711.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 140,100 shares of company stock worth $364,010 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZN. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,989,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,744,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 220,601 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

