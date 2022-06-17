Horizon Protocol Price Reaches $0.0192 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $768,284.39 and $62,984.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 89.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,044.34 or 0.05057725 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00290270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00091004 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012989 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 167,158,003 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

