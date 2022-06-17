Hornby (LON:HRN) Stock Price Up 5%

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 32.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.38). 39,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 52,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.36).
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market cap of £52.58 million and a P/E ratio of 105.00.
Hornby Company Profile (LON:HRN)
