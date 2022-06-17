Hornby (LON:HRN) Stock Price Up 5%

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 32.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.38). 39,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 52,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.36).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market cap of £52.58 million and a P/E ratio of 105.00.

Get Hornby alerts:

Hornby Company Profile (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and distribution of hobby and interactive products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, power and control products, building accessory packs, track pieces and extension packs, tradition analogue control, digital command control, software products, people and animals products, and paints and weathering powders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hornby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.