HSBC Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $132.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HSBC from $140.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $107.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.21.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

