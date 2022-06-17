Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW) Short Interest Update

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of HCIIW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.15. 123,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,445. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

