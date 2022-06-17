Humanco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Humanco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of HMCOW stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,321. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30. Humanco Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.36.

Get Humanco Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Humanco Acquisition stock. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Humanco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humanco Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanco Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.