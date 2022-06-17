Humankind Investments LLC Buys 1,676 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $1,596,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,743,000 after acquiring an additional 65,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 585,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after acquiring an additional 26,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.12. 415,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,887,179. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $500,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $287,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Boston Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.