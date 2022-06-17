Humankind Investments LLC Buys 2,224 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth $1,587,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth $849,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 126,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh purchased 19,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.27 per share, for a total transaction of $489,252.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,827,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,518,744.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $126,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,255.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,629 shares of company stock worth $448,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

NYSE:FDP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. 8,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,325. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

