Humankind Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,988 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in VMware by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after buying an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in VMware by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after buying an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VMware by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,766,440 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $436,455,000 after buying an additional 796,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.45. 40,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,958. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,197 shares of company stock worth $10,203,013 over the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

