Humankind Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Humankind Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.06.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,910 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,982. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.36. The company had a trading volume of 136,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

