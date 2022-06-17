Humankind Investments LLC Has $509,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $130.51. The company had a trading volume of 117,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.68 and a 200-day moving average of $157.07. 3M has a 12 month low of $130.33 and a 12 month high of $203.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

