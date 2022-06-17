Humankind Investments LLC Invests $224,000 in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE AWR traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $72.47. 10,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,629. American States Water has a one year low of $71.22 and a one year high of $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $211,414.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at $529,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.