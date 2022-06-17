Humankind Investments LLC Purchases 584 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,599,903,000 after acquiring an additional 524,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,389,971,000 after acquiring an additional 117,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,781 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,596,000 after acquiring an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock traded up $8.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.21 and a 200 day moving average of $269.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.72.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

