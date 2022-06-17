Humankind Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in AGCO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in AGCO by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in AGCO by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGCO traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $108.57. The stock had a trading volume of 28,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.32. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $106.39 and a 1-year high of $150.28.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

