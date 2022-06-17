Hush (HUSH) Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last seven days, Hush has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $576,017.49 and approximately $64.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00304915 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00076825 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00068312 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004493 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.