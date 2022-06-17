Hyve Reaches One Day Volume of $213,616.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Hyve has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar. Hyve has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $213,616.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $902.28 or 0.04400334 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00319705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00089771 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

