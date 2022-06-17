ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Barrington Research

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $90.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.67. ICF International has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $108.23.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.66 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ICF International will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

